Vidya Balan recently went a little goofy in a bathtub and fans are loving it. As The Dirty Picture star shared a reel on Instagram that see her recreating Anupamaa's trending dialogue 'Aapko Kya' in her own sassy signature style. The dialogue goes as, "Main ghoomun, phirun, nachun, gaon, hasun, khelon, bahar jaon, akeli jaon, kisi aur ke saath jaon, jahan jaon, jab jaon, jaise bhi jaon, aapko kya?" Janhvi Kapoor Recreates Anupamaa’s Viral Dialogue ‘Aapko Kya’ With Her Team and It’s Epic (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)