With one door closing, and another opening, Henry Cavill is all set to star and executive produce a series based on Warhammer 40K. The series is in final talks of being acquired by Amazon. This surely is a huge win for Cavill as in the past the actor has spoken about his love and passion for the series. Henry Cavill Confirms He Will Not Return As Superman in Devastating Post; James Gunn Announces New Film About Man of Steel’s Earlier Life (View Post).

Check Out the Tweet:

