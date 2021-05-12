Wish Dragon Trailer is out. Starring John Cho, Constance Wu, Jimmy Wong, Will Yun Lee and Natasha Liu Bordizzo in the cast. Helmed by Chris Appelhans, the animated-movie is all about a hilarious adventure through modern-day Shanghai in pursuit of Din's (Jimmy Wong) long-lost friend Lina (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). The film was theatrically released in China on January 15, 2021 and will be released on Netflix on June 11.

Watch the Trailer Below:

