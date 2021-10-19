Ahead of the debut of Cowboy Bebop: The Lost Session, which is happening on November 19, the makers of the show have dropped the teaser and it gives a glimpse of the action-packed series. The two-and-a-half minute teaser features the three bounty hunters – John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black – who have geared up to save the world by hunting down ‘the solar system’s most dangerous criminals’. The show that’s all set to be streamed on Netflix will have ten new sessions.

Watch The Teaser Of Cowboy Bebop – The Lost Session Below:

