Lyle, Lyle Crocodile teaser trailer is out! The musical-comedy film stars Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem and Constance Wu in major roles.. The synopsis of the movie reads, "It follows the title reptile who lives in a house on East 88th Street in New York City. Lyle enjoys helping the Primm family with everyday chores and playing with the neighborhood kids but one neighbor insists that Lyle belongs in a zoo. Mr. Grumps and his cat, Loretta, do not like crocodiles, and Lyle tries to prove that he is not as bad as others might first think." Shawn Mendes to Voice Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile for Sony.

Check Out The Teaser Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)