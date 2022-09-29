Television baron Ekta Kapoor finds herself entangled in legal woes courtesy of a controversial web series, XXX. According to the news agencies, an arrest warrant has been issued at a court in Bihar's Begusarai district against the famous producer-director as well as her mother Shobha Kapoor for their web series XXX. The erotic-drama series aired on ALTBalaji, an over-the-top platform (OTT) owned by Ekta's Balaji Telefilms that also has her mother associated with the company.

Read Full Report on Ekta Kapoor, Mother Shobha Kapoor Legal Woes Here:

Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor Get Arrest Warrant Issued Against Them by Bihar Court for Web Series ‘XXX’#XXX #EktaKapoor #ShobhaKapoor https://t.co/nO58y82MLr — LatestLY (@latestly) September 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)