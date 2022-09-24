Going through a refinement, Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg is set to return with a fresh new look come February, 2023. With a new teaser showcased for You Season 4, the upcoming outing will be split into two parts. The first part will release on February 10, 2023, with the second part following on March 10, 2023. You Season 4: Penn Badgley As Joe Goldberg Is Bearded and Stylish in New BTS Still From the Sets of Netflix Show!

Watch the Teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)