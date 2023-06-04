Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod aka Akshara has bought a new car. Her elder sister, Ruchi Rathod shared a picture of the brand-new car on Instagram while congratulating the actress on the big purchase. As per the photo, YRKKH's Pranali has invested in TATA Harrier in black, which costs around Rs 15 to 25 lakh. Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu Buy Luxurious Car, Calls it Daughter Devi's 'New Ride' (Watch Video).

Pranali Rathod's New Car:

