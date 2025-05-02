Malayalam actor Vishnu Prasad, known for his powerful roles in films such as "Runway" and "Maampazhakkaalam", passed away on Thursday, May 1, in Ernakulam after a prolonged battle with liver disease. He had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital, where his condition remained critical for several days before succumbing to complications related to his condition. The news was confirmed by fellow actor Kishore Sathya, who expressed his grief in a heartfelt post on Facebook. Vishnu Prasad had a strong presence in both film and television and was a member of AMMA and ATMA. The actor, an active member of AMMA and ATMA, was also supported by these organisations during his treatment, with his daughter even offering to donate part of her liver to save him. His funeral is scheduled for May 3. Ravikumar Menon, Veteran Tamil and Malayalam Actor, Dies at 71 in Chennai.

