Ariana Grande is seen as Glinda the Good Witch of the West and Cynthia Erivo as the Wicked Witch of the West, in these first looks of the film. Other actors starring in the film are Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh and Broadway veteran Ethan Slater. The premise is described as the story of a green skinned woman who is framed by the Wizard of Oz and becomes the Wicked Witch of the West. Michelle Yeoh to Play Madame Morrible in the Wicked Movie Adaptation.

View the First Looks of Wicked:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon M Chu (@jonmchu)

