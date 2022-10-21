Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu, which is all set to release at the theatres on October 25 has been given a green signal by CBFC, as it has been censored with a U/A certificate. FYI, the runtime of the film is 2 hours and 24 minutes. The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Ram Setu Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Akshay Kumar's Film!

