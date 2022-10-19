Akshay Kumar has many Bollywood films lined up. Fans of the superstar wait with bated breath to catch a glimpse of him at the theatres. Having said that, this Diwali, it'll be a treat for all Akki fans, as his next Ram Setu will be releasing around the festival. Right from the posters, teaser to trailer, the makers have been promoting the film to the fullest. In the movie, Kumar plays the role of Dr Aryan Kulshrestha, and audiences are eager to see him in a new avatar. Ram Setu Trailer: Akshay Kumar Dives Deep to Save the Bridge Built by Lord Ram in This Adventure Thriller (Watch Video).

With this, just in case you want to know all the deets about Ram Setu, then you are at the right spot. Ahead of the film's theatrical release, let's take a look at some key details about it below. Sound of Jai Shree Ram From Ram Setu: Lord Rama Chant and a Rocking BGM Makes for a Magical Anthem for Akshay Kumar Starrer (Watch Video).

Cast - Ram Setu stars Akshay Kumar as the lead. Helmed by directed by Abhishek Sharma, the movie also sees Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev playing important roles.

Plot - The story of Ram Setu revolves around an atheist archaeologist turned believer who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu (Adam's Bridge) before evil forces threaten to destroy the pillar of India's heritage.

Watch Ram Setu Trailer:

Release Date - Akshay Kumar's adventurous thriller film Ram Setu will release in theatres on October 25.

Review - The reviews of Ram Setu are not yet out. LatestLY will update update you as soon as the review is shared.Ram

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2022 11:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).