Rockstar Games announced to launch the trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto game in December on X (Formerly Twitter). The American video game company also said, "We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you." in its official post on X. As per anticipations, the Rockstar Games could launch its long-awaited GTA 6 next month. According to the post, the next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games and company thanked the gamers to make the journey possible and giving opportunity to create games that players love. New Grand Theft Auto Game May Be Announced by Rockstar Games This Week, Trailer Launch Likely in December.

Rockstar Games Announced its New GTA Game Trailer:

We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you. Thank you, Sam Houser — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

Rockstar Games Thanking Players Ahead of Its 25th Anniversary:

Without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

