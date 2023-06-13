A man in Missouri died from contact with a flesh-eating bacteria after eating raw oysters. According to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, a 54-year-old man died from the bacteria Vibrio vulnificus after eating oysters that he bought from The Fruit Stand & Seafood in Manchester. “There is no evidence that the business did anything to contaminate the oysters, which likely were already contaminated when the establishment received them, [sic]” the public health department said. Food Poisoning in Jharkhand: 80 People, Mostly Children, Fall Sick in Dhanbad After Having Food With Spurious ‘Chaat Masala’ at Village Fair.

