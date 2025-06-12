At least 118 people, including children and a pregnant woman, were hospitalised due to food poisoning after consuming free meals during a temple festival in Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu. As per the hospital dean, the affected individuals were admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai with diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and dizziness starting Monday, June 9. Officials suspect contamination of food or water served during the festival, and samples have been sent for testing. Among the hospitalised, there are 34 men and 51 women. All patients are currently under medical observation, receiving treatment for suspected food poisoning. Madurai Food Poisoning: Around 85 People Hospitalised After Consuming Food at Temple Festival in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhanagar District.

Madurai, Tamil Nadu: In Virudhunagar district, 118 people, including children and a pregnant woman, were hospitalised after consuming free meals at a temple festival. Symptoms included vomiting and dizziness. Officials suspect food or water contamination; samples are being… pic.twitter.com/OnWvrV3KNS — IANS (@ians_india) June 12, 2025

