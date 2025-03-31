In a shocking incident from the Jogulamba Gadwal district, Telangana, four individuals fell ill after consuming chutney contaminated with a dead lizard at the Ahmed Tiffin Centre. The victims, who had eaten the chutney, were rushed to a government hospital for treatment. A video surfaced showing a man removing a dead lizard from the chutney, which was consumed by the affected individuals. Sub-Inspector Kalyan Rao visited the hospital to assess their condition and conducted an inspection at the Tiffin Centre. Food Poisoning in Mandya: One Student Dies, 28 Hospitalised After Complaining of Stomach Pain Following Consumption of Vegetable Pulao and Chutney Prepared for Holi Celebrations.

Dead Lizard Found in Chutney in Telangana:

