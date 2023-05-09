Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who's known for her frequent gym visits, shared a video on her Instagram handle where she is seen doing pilates under the guidance of fitness trainer Namrata Purohit. She captioned the video, "Love a good pilates sesh 💕." Janhvi gives major fitness goals and motivation to workout with the video. Janhvi Kapoor Radiates Minimal Fashion Goals in White Crop Top and Shorts.

Watch Janhvi Kapoor's pilates video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)