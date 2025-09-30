The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday, September 30, released the final electoral roll for Bihar after completing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter records. The revised list has been made available on the official website of the poll panel at voters.eci.gov.in. Citizens and political parties had until September 1 to file claims and objections. The draft rolls featured 7.24 crore electors. Accordingly, the assembly election in Bihar will now be held using this electoral roll. Bihar SIR Exercise 2025: Election Commission Rebuts Allegations of Duplicate Voters in Draft Electoral Rolls.

ECI Releases Final Voter List Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

The Election Commission has released the final electoral roll on 30 September 2025 after a special intensive review in Bihar. Voters can check and verify their details online at https://t.co/A56VOaLb0k . pic.twitter.com/P8TUTH7HED — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 30, 2025

