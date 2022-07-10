On July 10, an activist was arrested in Assam's Nagaon for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a "nukkad natak", in which he, dressed as Lord Shiva, was seen arguing with a woman, who played the role of Goddess parvati when their motorcycle ran out of fuel, a police officer said on Sunday.

A Few Hours later, disapproving the police action, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said enacting a street play over current issues is not blasphemous and directed police officials to release him.

I agree with you @NavroopSingh_ that Nukad Natak on current issues is not blasphemous. Dressing up is not a crime unless offensive material is said. Appropriate order has been issued to @nagaonpolice https://t.co/Fivh7KMX5L — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 10, 2022

