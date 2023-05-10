The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release the result of classes 10 and 12 board exams 2023 today, May 10. According to the reports, the result will be announced at 12 pm. Once released candidates can check their CGBSE 10th, 12th result at– cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in. UGC NET 2023 June Registration to Begin Tomorrow, Examination from June 13: M Jagadesh Kumar.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023

