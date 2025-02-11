Chaos unfolded at the Gwalior Trade Fair as a fire broke out at two stalls today, February 11, sending visitors into a panic. Firefighters reached the spot quickly and extinguished the flames at stalls 10 and 14 before it could spread even further. Videos of the incident show thick smoke rising as onlookers rushed to safety. Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage and the possible cause of the fire. No casualties have been reported so far. Gwalior Fire: Blaze Erupts in Plastic Factory in Madhya Pradesh, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Gwalior Trade Fair, Firefighters Douse Flames

Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: A fire broke out in stalls number 10 and 14 at the Gwalior Trade Fair. Fire brigade vehicles reached the site and controlled the blaze pic.twitter.com/tHrJl1Bui1 — IANS (@ians_india) February 11, 2025

