A major fire broke out at a plastic factory located in the Bara Ghata Industrial Area of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The fire erupted early on Sunday night sending plumes of smoke into the sky. Fire tenders are currently at the scene, and efforts are underway to control and extinguish the flames. As of now, no casualties have been reported, and the situation is being closely monitored by local authorities. Both the district administration and Municipal Corporation teams have arrived at the site to assist in firefighting operations and ensure safety protocols are followed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and more details are awaited as the authorities work to bring the situation under control. Shahdara Fire: Blaze Erupts in Shops Near Gandhinagar Police Station of Delhi, Firefighting Operations Underway (Watch Video).

Gwalior Fire

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | A fire broke out in a plastic factory in Bara Ghata, Industrial Area of Gwalior. Fire tenders are present at the spot and efforts are underway to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported so far. The district administration and Municipal… pic.twitter.com/bmwfO6iZM4 — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2024

