ICAI CA Intermediate And Final Exams 2021 Postponed Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in India:

Important Announcement regarding Postponement of the ICAI Chartered Accountants Examinations - Final & Intermediate Course which are scheduled to be held in May 2021 in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Detailshttps://t.co/kxxwWq86Oy pic.twitter.com/lI4ObzVBL5 — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) April 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)