The registration deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 has been re-extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). As per the latest notice, the NEET 2022 application process has been extended till May 20. Earlier, the last day to apply for the NEET UG 2022 exam was May 15.

Check Tweet:

