The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the Class 10th board exam results for 2024 today, April 18. Students who appeared for the PSEB Class 10 examination this year can visit the board's official website at pseb.ac.in to check their scorecards. It must be noted that the marksheets will be made available tomorrow, April 19, at around 10 am. The Punjab Class 10th recorded an overall pass percentage of 97.24 per cent, with the girls outshining the boys, who had a pass percentage of 98.11 per cent. PSEB Class 10th Result 2024: Punjab School Education Board to Release Class 10 Board Result at pseb.ac.in, Know How to Download.

Punjab Class 10th Results Out

