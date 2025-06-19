Today, at 1 PM, the Nagaland State Lottery draw for the Dear Mahanadi Thursday Lottery Sambad is set to reveal its results for June 19, 2025. This offline paper lottery, overseen by the government of Nagaland State Lotteries, offers participants a chance to win substantial prizes, including a grand prize of Rs 1 crore. Lottery enthusiasts across the country eagerly await the outcomes, as legal lotteries operate in 13 states, namely Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. Stay tuned as the live draw unfolds, revealing the lucky winners of today's Dear Mahanadi Thursday Lottery Sambad.

Nagaland Lottery Live Streaming

