A holiday has been declared for all government and non-government schools in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district today, May 7, the Additional District Collector announced. "Holiday has been declared in all government and non-government schools of Jaisalmer district today," said Additional DC Parsa Ram. This comes hours after India carried out an air strike on nine terrorist hideouts across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) under "Operation Sindoor". School Holiday in J&K: All Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut Today in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch After India Conducted Operation Sindoor Against Terror Hotbeds in Pakistan.

School Holiday in Jaisalmer on May 7

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan | Additional District Collector Parsa Ram says, "Holiday has been declared in all government and non-government schools of Jaisalmer district today." — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)