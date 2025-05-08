All schools and colleges in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch districts of Jammu & Kashmir will remain closed on May 9 due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The decision comes amid heightened security concerns following recent cross-border incidents and civilian casualties in Poonch. Authorities have issued advisories urging citizens to remain alert. Jodhpur School Holiday: All Schools and Anganwadis To Be Shut From May 8 Till Further Orders After India’s Operation Sindoor.

School Holiday in Jammu and Kashmir

In view of the prevailing situation all Schools, Colleges & educational institutions (private as well as Government) in the districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch shall remain closed tomorrow on 9th May as well. — Divisional Commissioner Jammu (@Divcomjammu) May 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)