The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Monday released the TS Inter Exams Time Table. As per the details, the TS Inter Exams will be conducted from March 15 to April 4, 2023. In its press release, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education said that the above exam dates are applicable to intermediate vocational course examinations as well.

