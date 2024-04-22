In a major rejig, the normalisation of scores for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, NET will be abolished. On Monday, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said, "Normalisation of scores for CUET-UG, NET to be done away with." CUET PG Result 2024 Declared: NTA Announces CUET Results at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, Know Steps to Check Score.

'Normalisation of Scores for CUET-UG, NET To Be Done Away With'

Normalisation of scores for CUET-UG, NET to be done away with: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)