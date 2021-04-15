UPSC Finalised Various Recruitment Results in March, Check List of Recommended Candidates Here

Recruitment results finalized by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) during the month of March, 2021 Full list👉https://t.co/s290bxWcsi ▶️https://t.co/vYHm97MZiO — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)