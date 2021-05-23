COVID-19 in India update:

India reports 2,40,842 new #COVID19 cases, 3,55,102 discharges & 3,741 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry. Total cases: 2,65,30,132 Total discharges: 2,34,25,467 Death toll: 2,99,266 Active cases: 28,05,399 Total vaccination: 19,50,04,184 pic.twitter.com/dHSDL4JNq8 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021

