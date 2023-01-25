Kanye West and Bianca Censori were out and about when a paparazzi came up and started taking photos of the two. A video was recorded of the interaction between Kanye and the paparazzi, and the rapper was heard telling him that he does not like when cameras are in his face everyday. He also said that the first time he had to take medication was when he got angry because of paparazzi. Kanye West's Lawyers Want Newspaper Ad to Inform the Rapper That They Will No Longer Represent Him.

Kanye West With Bianca Censori

Kanye West argues with Paparazzi while out with Bianca Censori pic.twitter.com/yDavmPNeCt — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)