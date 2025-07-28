The Kolkata State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Bhagyathara BT-13 weekly lottery of today, July 28. Kerala lottery participants can check the Bhagyathara BT-13 weekly lottery results here as the winners' names will be declared shortly. Kerala lottery enthusiasts can also check results and winning numbers of Bhagyathara BT-13 weekly lottery of today (Monday) at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Today's Bhagyathara BT-13 weekly lottery promises to be exciting as lottery players await the announcement of the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025. Shillong Teer Results Today, July 28 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Kerala Bhagyathara BT-13 Lottery Result Chart 2025 Here

