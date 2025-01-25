Are you looking for the Kerala Lottery Result? If yes, here are all details for you. Today's Kerala lottery is named Karunya KR-690. The Kerala Lottery Result is declared at 3 PM. Hence, if you purchased the ticket, you will get to know the Karunya KR-690 Lottery Result at 3 PM today, Saturday, January 25. Scroll down to watch the Karunya KR-690 Lottery Result live streaming and know the winner list following the draw. Shillong Teer Results Today, January 25 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Karunya KR-690 Lottery Result of Saturday, January 25, 2025

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)