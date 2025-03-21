The Kerala State Nirmal NR-424 Lottery results are set to be revealed today, March 21, 2025, at 3 PM, with live streaming starting simultaneously. The official announcement will follow at 4 PM. Stay updated to check the list of winners and verify results online at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. For previous outcomes and a comprehensive lottery chart, refer to the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya-Plus KN-565 Lottery Result of 20.03.2025, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025

