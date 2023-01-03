The trailer of India's first animal lover vigilante film Lakadbaggha is out, however, this time the hero is out to not save humans but animals. Anshuman Jha's Lakadbaggha revolves around a vigilante and a dog lover, who breaks bones of those who trouble animals. Milind Soman and Ridhi Dogra also star in the film. The film is directed by Victor Mukherjee and it is slated to release on January 13, 2023.

Check The Trailer Here:

