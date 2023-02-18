Central Railway, Mumbai Division will conduct a Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works of rail tracks and other related works on Sunday, February 19. While there is no mega block on the local line, the block on the Central line will operate from 11.00 am to 03.30 pm on the Vidyavihar-Thane line. On the Harbour line, the block will take place from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Down line, and from 11.10 am to 04.10 pm Chunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up line. The Western line will have no day block. However, the line will undergo a night block between Mumbai Central and Mahim from 12.00 am to 04.00 am. The commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly. Mumbai Local Train's Wheel Catches Fire Near Asangaon Railway Station, Passengers Jump To Safety (Watch Video).

