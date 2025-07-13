The results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of Dear Yamuna Sunday weekly lottery of today, July 13, will be announced from 1 PM onwards. Lottery players taking part in the Dear Yamuna Sunday weekly lottery can watch the results of Nagaland State Lotteries here as winners' names are announced. Lotteries are legal in 13 states, including Nagaland, where Dear Yamuna Sunday is being played today. Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 13, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)