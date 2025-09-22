If you're taking part in the Nagaland State Lotteries of the Dear Finch Monday weekly lottery of today, September 22, then you have come to the right place. Lottery players who purchased tickets for the Dear Finch Monday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming below, as the winners' names will be announced shortly. Nagalnd lottery ethusiast can also check today's lucky draw results and winning numbers of the Dear Finch Monday weekly lottery online. In addition to the Dear Finch lottery, Nagaland State Lotteries also host ther popular lotteries, such as Dear Seagull, Dear Sandpiper, Dear Pelican, Dear Indus, and Dear Dwarka, among others. Stay tuned to learn about the winning numbers of Monday's lucky draw. Shillong Teer Result Today, September 22, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch the Result of Nagaland's Dear Finch Monday Weekly Lottery of Today Here

