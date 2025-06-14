The results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of the Dear Narmada Saturday weekly lottery of today, June 14, will be declared soon. Lottery players who purchased lottery tickets for the Dear Narmada Saturday weekly lottery of today can watch the live streaming here as the winners' names are announced. The first prize winner of the Dear Narmada Saturday weekly lottery will receive a prize of INR 1 crore. Besides the Dear Narmada lottery, Nagaland State Lotteries hosts a variety of lotteries such as Dear Mahanadi, Dear Indus, Dear Pelican, Dear Godavari, and Dear Dwarka, among others. Shillong Teer Results Today, June 14 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Narmada Saturday Weekly Lottery of Today Weekly Lottery Result Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)