Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Yamuna Sunday Lottery Result of January 12, 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Yamuna Sunday Lottery Result of January 12, 2025

The results of the Nagaland state lottery sambad of Dear Yamuna Sunday weekly lottery will be declared today, January 12, at 1 pm.

Nagaland Lottery. (Photo credits: LatestLY)
Jan 12, 2025 12:42 PM IST

The Nagaland State Lotteries will announce the Dear Yamuna Sunday weekly lottery result of today, January 12, at 1 PM. The first prize for the winner of the Dear Yamuna Sunday weekly lottery is INR one crore. The Nagaland State Lotteries results are announced from Kohima in Nagaland. Besides Dear Yamuna Sunday, there are various lotteries which are played in Nagaland. These include Dear Narmada Saturday, Dear Godavari Tuesday, Dear Finch Monday, and Dear Dwarka Monday, etc. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 12, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming 

