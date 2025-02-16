The results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of Dear Yamuna Sunday weekly lottery of today, February 16, will be announced from 1 PM onwards. The first prize for the winner of the Dear Yamuna Sunday weekly lottery is INR one crore. The results of the Dear Yamuna Sunday weekly lottery are announced from Kohima in Nagaland. While lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, Dear Lottery is an offline paper lottery run by the government of Nagaland. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 16, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Dear Yamuna Sunday Result

