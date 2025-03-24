The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Finch Monday weekly draw results will be announced today, March 24, at 8 PM. Participants who have purchased tickets can check the results live as the winners' names are revealed. The lottery operates legally in 13 states across India, including Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. Among these, the Nagaland and West Bengal state lotteries are widely recognized for their high prize amounts. The first prize in both lotteries stands at INR 1 crore. Stay tuned for the live draw and access the official winners' list online.

