The results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of the Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery of today, July 15, will be announced at 8 PM. Those who purchased lottery tickets for the Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery of today can watch the live streaming here as the winners' names are announced. The first prize winner of the Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery of today, July 8, will receive a prize of INR 1 crore. In addition to the Dear Goose lottery, Nagaland State Lotteries hosts a variety of lotteries such as Dear Toucan, Dear Stork, Dear Meghna, Dear Pelican and Dear Indus, among others. It must be noted that Dear Lottery is an offline paper lottery which is run by the government of Nagaland State Lotteries.

Dear Goose Tuesday Lottery Result

