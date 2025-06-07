The results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of the Dear Stork Saturday weekly lottery of today, June 7, will be declared at 8 PM. Those who purchased tickets for the Dear Stork Saturday weekly lottery of today can watch the live streaming here as the names of the winners are announced. It is worth noting that the first prize winner of the Dear Stork Saturday weekly lottery will receive a prize of INR 1 crore. In addition to the Dear Stork lottery, Nagaland State Lotteries hosts a variety of lotteries such as Dear Seagull, Dear Meghna, Dear Pelican, Dear Dwarka, Dear Goose, Dear Finch and Dear Sandpiper, among others. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Narmada Saturday Lottery Result of June 07 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming

