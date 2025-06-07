The results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of the Dear Narmada Saturday weekly lottery of today, June 7, will be declared soon. Those who purchased tickets for the Dear Narmada Saturday weekly lottery of today can watch the live streaming here as the names of the winners are announced. It is worth noting that the first prize winner of the Dear Narmada Saturday weekly lottery will receive a prize of INR 1 crore. In addition to the Dear Narmada lottery, Nagaland State Lotteries hosts a variety of lotteries such as Dear Seagull, Dear Meghna, Dear Pelican, Dear Dwarka, Dear Goose, Dear Finch and Dear Sandpiper, among others. Shillong Teer Results Today, June 07 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Narmada Saturday Weekly Lottery of Today Weekly Lottery Result Below:

