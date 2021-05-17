Delhi Court Remands Businessman And Khan Chacha Restaurant Owner Navneet Kalra to 3-Day Police Custody in Connection With Oxygen Concentrator Hoarding Case:

A Delhi Court remands businessman Navneet Kalra to 3-day police custody in connection with a case relating to the alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators in a restaurant in South Delhi. — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

