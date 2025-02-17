The eagerly awaited results of the Sikkim State Lottery Sambad, Dear Blitzen Monday weekly draw, will be unveiled today, February 17, at 6 PM. Lottery enthusiasts who have purchased tickets for this popular weekly draw can tune in to watch the live announcement of the winning numbers and names. The Dear Blitzen Monday lottery is one of the most anticipated draws under the Sikkim State Lotteries banner. It offers participants a chance to win substantial prizes. This week's grand prize is an impressive INR 1 crore, making it a life-changing opportunity for the lucky winner.

Sikkim Lottery Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)