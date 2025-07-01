The Sikkim State Lotteries will soon announce the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery results of today, July 1. Lottery players who purchased tickets for today's Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery can watch the Sikkim State Lotteries results here as the winners' names are announced. The first prize winner of the Dear Comet Tuesday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. In addition to the Dear Comet lottery, Sikkim State Lotteries hosts a variety of lotteries such as Dear Dancer, Dear Blitzen, Dear Cupid, Dear Vixen, Dear Dancer and Dear Dasher, among others. Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 01, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Dear Comet Tuesday Lottery Result

